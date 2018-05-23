Home States Karnataka

Homage paid to Mangaluru air crash victims

The victims of Air India Express flight IX812, that crashed at Mangalore International Airport on May 22, 2010, were remembered at the memorial site here on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

This year, a granite plaque resembling the tail portion of the ill-fated aircraft has been established at the memorial park, where 12 unidentified bodies of the crash were laid to rest. It was a low key-affair of silence and solitude as visitors observed one-minute of silence for the victims and offered floral tributes. 

