Homage paid to Mangaluru air crash victims
MANGALURU: The victims of Air India Express flight IX812, that crashed at Mangalore International Airport on May 22, 2010, were remembered at the memorial site here on Tuesday. A silent tribute was paid to all the 158 lives that were lost in the accident.The flight had originated from Dubai.
This year, a granite plaque resembling the tail portion of the ill-fated aircraft has been established at the memorial park, where 12 unidentified bodies of the crash were laid to rest. It was a low key-affair of silence and solitude as visitors observed one-minute of silence for the victims and offered floral tributes.