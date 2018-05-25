Home States Karnataka

Congress and JD(S)  fail to break deadlock over RR Nagar, Jayanagar polling in Karnataka

The first meeting of alliance partners Congress and JD(S) to work out an understanding for the assembly election to Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwarinagar constituencies failed to break.

Published: 25th May 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first meeting of alliance partners Congress and JD(S) to work out an understanding for the assembly election to Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwarinagar constituencies failed to break the deadlock and the leaders have decided to continue talks on Friday.The meeting held at Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s home office “Krishna” was attended by Congress senior leaders D K Shivakumar, his brother and MP D K Suresh, among others.

While JD(S) expressed its readiness to cooperate for the victory of Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of former minister Ramanlinga Reddy, in Jayanagar constituency, which is going to polls on June 11, Congress and JD(S) leaders failed to convince Muniratna (Congress) to withdraw from contest in RR Nagar.Both Muniratna and JD(S) candidate Ramachandra are refusing to show any flexibility and both are determined to contest. The deadlock needs to be broken in RR Nagar, sources said.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said, “We will continue the talks on Friday to break the deadlock. This will not have any impact on Kumaraswamy’s floor test to be held in Legislative Assembly on Friday.”

Meanwhile, Congress is expected to support JD(S) in the bypoll to be held for Ramanagaram which has fallen vacant after H D Kumaraswamy’s resignation, who has been elected from Channapatna too.

Bypoll to 3 LS seats
The state is also set to see bypoll to three Lok Sabha seats following the election of B S Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu of BJP and C S Puttaraju of JD(S) to the state Assembly. 
While Yeddyurappa represents Shivamogga in the Lok Sabha, Sriramulu was elected  from Bellary.  Puttraju was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandya. While Yeddyurappa won the recent Assembly polls from Shikaripur, Sriramulu won from Molakalmuru and Puttaraju from Melukote.
 The bypolls are expected to be held within the next six months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress and JD(S) Rajarajeshwarinagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka