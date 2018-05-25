Congress and JD(S)  fail to break deadlock over RR Nagar, Jayanagar polling in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first meeting of alliance partners Congress and JD(S) to work out an understanding for the assembly election to Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwarinagar constituencies failed to break the deadlock and the leaders have decided to continue talks on Friday.The meeting held at Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s home office “Krishna” was attended by Congress senior leaders D K Shivakumar, his brother and MP D K Suresh, among others.

While JD(S) expressed its readiness to cooperate for the victory of Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of former minister Ramanlinga Reddy, in Jayanagar constituency, which is going to polls on June 11, Congress and JD(S) leaders failed to convince Muniratna (Congress) to withdraw from contest in RR Nagar.Both Muniratna and JD(S) candidate Ramachandra are refusing to show any flexibility and both are determined to contest. The deadlock needs to be broken in RR Nagar, sources said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Shivakumar said, “We will continue the talks on Friday to break the deadlock. This will not have any impact on Kumaraswamy’s floor test to be held in Legislative Assembly on Friday.”

Meanwhile, Congress is expected to support JD(S) in the bypoll to be held for Ramanagaram which has fallen vacant after H D Kumaraswamy’s resignation, who has been elected from Channapatna too.

Bypoll to 3 LS seats

The state is also set to see bypoll to three Lok Sabha seats following the election of B S Yeddyurappa and Sriramulu of BJP and C S Puttaraju of JD(S) to the state Assembly.

While Yeddyurappa represents Shivamogga in the Lok Sabha, Sriramulu was elected from Bellary. Puttraju was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandya. While Yeddyurappa won the recent Assembly polls from Shikaripur, Sriramulu won from Molakalmuru and Puttaraju from Melukote.

The bypolls are expected to be held within the next six months.