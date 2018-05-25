Fake videos on child lifters create panic in Karnataka

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Fake videos and WhatsApp messages warning against child abductors on the prowl are spreading panic among people in Kolar. Most of these videos are originated from Tamil Nadu and labourers from North India who could not understand Kannada and came to Kolar in search of job, have been attacked in three separate incidents.

A couple of days ago, two people, who are natives of Bihar and Shivamogga, were caught and thrashed by Susaipalaya residents of KGF. However, due to timely intervention of the police, both were rescued and after a detailed verification, it came to light that they were in search of job and among the two, one could not speak Kannada.

Two such incidents have been reported in Nagalabande and Vijalapura of Mulbagal taluk wherein in one incident, people tied a person to a tree and assaulted him. Mulbagal police after getting the information rushed to the spot and rescued the person. Later, the police revealed that they are beggars.Following fake videos in WhatsApp and Facebook, KGF police are creating awareness among people through loud speaker announcements and posting messages on social media that videos being circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp are fake.

Speaking to Express, KGF SP B S Lokesh Kumar said some such child abduction incidents have been reported in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, and videos of it were being circulated in Kolar district, creating fear and confusion among people. Kumar said they have taken measures to depute additional cops for patrolling near schools and residential areas.Meanwhile in Sakleshpur, a group of youths caught a Bihar-based man at Banavase village and beat him up suspecting him as child thief on Wednesday. Police rushed to the spot and took the youth into their custody.