Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee legal cell files plaint against BJP leaders 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The legal cell of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) filed a complaint before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) regarding the alleged horse-trading by BJP on Thursday. The complainant, Surya Mukundraj, secretary, legal Cell of KPCC, attached the audio clips containing purported conversation between the BJP leaders and the MLAs of Congress and JD(S) and the copy of the BJP legislative party leader B S Yeddyurappa’s speech in the Assembly.

Recalling the alleged attempt of BJP leaders to lure the MLAs of Congress and JD(S) to win the floor test, the complainant alleged that Yeddyurappa along with MLA B Sriramulu, MLC B J Puttaswamy, Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, former minister Janardhana Reddy and BJP in-charge of Karnataka Muralidhar Rao hatched a criminal conspiracy to bribe the legislative members of Congress, JD(S) and others. He alleged that Yeddyurappa handed over huge cash to them and other unknown persons for the same. In turn, they contacted Congress and JD(S) legislators through mobile phones and middle men, he alleged.

Yeddyurappa has also admitted the same in his speech in the Assembly that he has contacted several members to cross vote. Hence, this lead to circumstantial evidence and they committed offence. Hence, a case should be registered against them for the conspiracy, common intentions and also under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, the complainant added.

The ACB has acknowledged the receipt of the complaint.