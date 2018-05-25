Two children drown in well at Kokatnur village of Karnataka

By Express News Service

ATHANI: Two six-year-old children drowned in a well at Kokatnur village in Athani taluk on Thursday morning.The deceased are Adarsh Subhash Talwar and Ashok Basavaraj Madiwal, both residents of Kokatnur village. Duo, along with their friends, were playing around the well located in an open land owned by Subhash Talwar, father of Adarsh. Suddenly the duo fell into the well and their friends started shouting for help. One of their friends immediately informed the parents of the duo who rushed to the well. They along with the villagers tried to search for them, but in vain. Water was pumped out of the well after which the bodies were found.