Karnataka: Heavy downpour in Kodagu district disrupts normal life

Trees uprooted following heavy rain in Paduvarahalli in Mysuru on Friday; (top) A car was damaged after a tree fell on it due to heavy wind in Kudumangalore of Kodagu district | Express

By Express News Service

MADIKERI/HAVERI: Strong winds and thunderstorm in the wee hours of Friday in Kodagu have left the district crippled damaging properties and disrupting power supply in several villages.As many as 20 electricity poles in Murnad and seven electricity poles in Napoklu were uprooted cutting electricity to towns and villages between Virajpet and Murnad in the district.

A few areas in Madikeri, including Dechur, witnessed power cuts owing to transformer failure after it was struck by lightning. Shanthalli-Somwarpet Road was completely flooded after 3 inch of continuous rainfall. Strong wind also uprooted banana, areca nut and coconut plantations in Kudumangalore.

Rain in Haveri

Pre-monsoon rain lashed parts of Haveri district on Friday. The district saw 150.44 mm of rainfall. The district has received 1,063.6 mm of rainfall from May 1-25 this year as against the normal

rainfall of 151.9 mm in the same period.

Thunderstorm warning for coastal Karnataka

Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, of the India Meteorological Department, has issued a thunderstorm warning to Dakshina Kannada district. On May 26, thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur over isolated places in the coastal districts of the state. On May 28, heavy rain is likely over the region and rainfall will exceed 65 mm. On May 29,heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over the region and rainfall will exceed 115 mm. The department has not provided any warning for May 27.