Alliance with Congress only in Vidhana Soudha, not in election, says JD(S) chief Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday gave some anxious moments to the new coalition government in Karnataka.

Former PM Deve Gowda (File | EPS)

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday gave some anxious moments to the new coalition government in Karnataka when he said his party’s alliance with the Congress is limited to the Vidhana Soudha and he will do all he can to ensure JD(S) victory in an election. 

“Yes, we are in a coalition government, but my party is not for sale. I have to ensure the survival of JD(S),” Gowda said while campaigning for the party candidate in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency, where polling will be held on Monday.

“Alliance is only within Vidhana Soudha. It is my responsibility to ensure my party’s victory,” Gowda told supporters during a road show in Jalahalli locality. The election in the constituency was deferred after thousands of voter ID cards were found hoarded in an apartment.

After joining hands to form a government in the state, JD(S) and Congress had held negotiations to avoid a contest between the two in the constituency but had failed to reach an understanding.

On the last day of campaigning for the coveted seat, Gowda went all out to seek votes for JD(S) candidate Ramachandrappa. The 85-year-old, who began his roadshow from Chowdeshwari Nagar in an open vehicle, sought votes in his son and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s name. Incidentally, Congress candidate Munirathna also sought votes in Kumaraswamy’s name. “The Congress made Kumaraswamy the Chief Minister. Those supporting JD(S) should vote for Congress,” Munirathna said. 

The fight is between Congress and JD(S) in the constituency despite B S Yeddyurappa campaigning for BJP’s Muniraju Gowda.

With a significant Vokkaliga population, Rajarajeshwari Nagar is JD(S)’s best chance to add to its tally of city seats (it has 2 seats while the Congress has 13 and BJP 11).

While the JD(S) is undecided on whether it will fight the election in Jayanagar constituency, where the polling will be held on June 11, Rajarajeshwari Nagar is a grudge fight for the party.

“Munirathna had assaulted some JD(S) corporators when he was MLA and that is why this contest is important for the party,” a JD(S) leader told TNIE.

Meanwhile, a city court on Saturday directed the police to include Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 171F, 171F of the IPC in the case related to the seizure of voter ID cards in which Munirathna is an accused.

The complainant, Rakesh, had moved court after police had booked Munirathna under bailable sections. The court, on May 11, had directed the police to include additional sections in the FIR but the Jalahalli police had written to the court seeking permission to add sections.

On Saturday, the court reiterated its directive. 

