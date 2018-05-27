Home States Karnataka

Muslim boy from Karnataka's Belagavi gets full mark in Class 10 Sanskrit paper

 In a rare fete, a Muslim boy from Belagavi has secured cent per cent marks in Sanskrit. His achievement is being lauded, even as the boy wants to continue studying the language.

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a rare fete, a Muslim boy from Belagavi has secured cent per cent marks in Sanskrit. His achievement is being lauded, even as the boy wants to continue studying the language. Mohammad Sadiq, who has just completed his SSLC with 97.12% from BK Model High School, has been securing high marks in Sanskrit since he was in the 8th standard. Last year (9th), he secured 124 marks and this year he got a perfect 125 in the language.

“I chose Sanskrit, so that I could learn a new language and also score well. During the first year, when I was in the 8th standard, I found it difficult to grasp the language. But after being shown the right direction by our teacher R S Bhat, I started understanding the language better. This year, from my class alone, six boys secured cent per cent marks in Sanskrit,” Sadiq said.

Sadiq plans to continue studying Sanskrit.“I have already chosen Sanskrit as my optional language in the college I am getting admitted to,” he said. Sadiq comes from a poor family, as his father earns Rs 2,000 per week by working as a coolie. His mother is a homemaker, and he has two younger brothers. Though his high percentage got him a seat in the science stream in a top Belagavi college, he is struggling to put together money for his admission. “Though I got a merit seat, we are finding it difficult to manage money to pay my fees,” Sadiq said.

“For us, money has always been an issue. I want to study to become a doctor, but because of our financial condition, I may opt for something else. I am also interested in astronomy and wish to work for ISRO some day,” he added. “The school management and alumni association must help the boy who has done extraordinary well in his exams,” said Suresh B, an ex-student of BK Model School.

