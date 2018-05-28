Bengaluru boy aces COMEDK, 42 out of top 100 from Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Candidates from Karnataka have bagged 42 of the top 100 ranks at the undergraduate engineering courses examinations conducted by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) 2018, results of which were announced on Sunday. Of the top 10 rankers, first, fifth and sixth are from Karnataka.Durbha Adithya of National Public School in Bengaluru Urban district has topped the list by securing the highest marks of 168 out of 180.

But in the the top 1,000 ranks, only a little over one-fourth are from the state, according to an official press communication issued by the COMEDK. Just 284 out of 1,000 top rank holders are from Karnataka while the remaining 716 are from other states.The test was held on May 13. The test was completely in an online mode conducted at 291 centres in 137 cities across India.

COMEDK UGET 2018 is for admission to its member colleges in Karnataka for 2018-19.

This year, more number of non-Karnataka candidates appeared for the test. The total number of candidates registered for the test were 76,414, of which 62,306 have appeared for the test. Of them, 21,889 candidates were from Karnataka while 40,417 were from other states.

The counselling dates and fee structure for engineering seats are yet to be notified. As many as 77 candidates sought certain clarifications when they had called for objections and results of those candidates have not been announced.First-ranker Durbha Aditya, said: “This result was unexpected for me. Although I knew I had done well, being a topper is something I never expected.”

Here is what COMEDK 2018 toppers had to say after the results. First-ranker Durbha Aditya, said: “I worked really hard, and had started preparing from the start of 12th grade in my school, National Public School. I used to study every day for three hours, and when the exams came close it went on to eight hours a day. I would like to take up electrical or mechanical engineering and then do artificial intelligence.”

Fifth rank-holder Nikhil S Pai of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, said, “I am extremely happy with the results. Sri Chaitanya Techno School offered integrated courses which helped a lot. I studied for 3 hours daily. I am looking to take up electrical engineering in IIT or NIT as I am expecting a good rank in JEE.”

Sixth rank-holder Pratik Sanjay Bhirud of Deeksha Centre of Learning, Kanakpura Road, said, “I did my exams well but did not expect this rank at all-India level. I must thank my teachers and parents who supported me. I will take up computer science and am planning to go with research or Artificial Intelligence. “