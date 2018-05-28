Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru boy aces COMEDK, 42 out of top 100 from Karnataka

Candidates from Karnataka have bagged 42 of the top 100 ranks at the undergraduate engineering courses examinations conducted by the COMEDK.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Candidates from Karnataka have bagged 42 of the top 100 ranks at the undergraduate engineering courses examinations conducted by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) 2018, results of which were announced on Sunday. Of the top 10 rankers, first, fifth and sixth are from Karnataka.Durbha Adithya of National Public School in Bengaluru Urban district has topped the list by securing the highest marks of 168 out of 180.

But in the the top 1,000 ranks, only a little over one-fourth are from the state, according to an official press communication issued by the COMEDK. Just 284 out of 1,000 top rank holders are from Karnataka while the remaining 716 are from other states.The test was held on May 13. The test was completely in an online mode conducted at 291 centres in 137 cities across India.

COMEDK UGET 2018 is for admission to its member colleges in Karnataka for 2018-19.
This year, more number of non-Karnataka candidates appeared for the test. The total number of candidates registered for the test were 76,414, of which 62,306 have appeared for the test. Of them, 21,889 candidates were from Karnataka while 40,417 were from other states.

The counselling dates and fee structure for engineering seats are yet to be notified. As many as 77 candidates sought certain clarifications when they had called for objections and results of those candidates have not been announced.First-ranker Durbha Aditya, said: “This result was unexpected for me. Although I knew I had done well, being a topper is something I never expected.” 

Here is what COMEDK 2018 toppers had to say  after the results. First-ranker Durbha Aditya, said: “I worked really hard, and had started preparing from the start of 12th grade in my school, National Public School. I used to study every day for three hours, and when the exams came close it went on to eight hours a day. I would like to take up electrical or mechanical engineering and then do artificial intelligence.”

Fifth rank-holder Nikhil S Pai of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, said, “I am extremely happy with the results. Sri Chaitanya Techno School offered integrated courses which helped a lot. I studied for 3 hours daily. I am looking to take up electrical engineering in IIT or NIT as I am expecting a good rank in JEE.”
Sixth rank-holder Pratik Sanjay Bhirud of Deeksha Centre of Learning, Kanakpura Road, said, “I did my exams well but did not expect this rank at all-India level. I must thank my teachers and parents who supported me. I will take up computer science and am planning to go with research or Artificial Intelligence. “

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COMEDK student

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27