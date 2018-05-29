Karnataka: Don't communalise the issue of beating a person, says Kalaburagi SP

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The incident of thrashing a person at Kodla village of Sedam taluk (of Kalaburagi district) by the people of Kodla village thinking that he is a child kidnapper on 19th May is causing concern among the Sikh community and district police who feel that the incident was blown out of proportion through social media.



In the incident, villagers thrashed a man and seized his Kirpan (small sword) from him. Meanwhile police took the victim on a bike and admitted to Sedam hospital and later as per doctor’s advice he was shifted to United Hospital of Kalaburagi. The matter was reported in media and soon fake messages started being shared in which it was said that the man was beaten up because of his beliefs. His Kirpan was seized by the people and his hair was cut to insult him and the community. It was shared by many people and it became viral.

Sensing that matter is becoming serious and is being given a communal colour, Kalaburagi SP Shashikumar invited the leaders of Kalaburagi to his chamber on Tuesday and briefed them about the incident stating that the mob got suspicious as he was carrying a Kirpan. He also clarified that the victims hair was cut by the hospital staff in order to tend to his injuries. The SP said that police have arrested 6 accused including Nagendrappa Kalakamb, Bheemesh Ilagar, Saibu Gounalli, Saibu Allur, Lakshman Dugannur, and Bhimasheppa Bulli under section 307 (attempt to murder) and were remanded to judicial custody. The Kirpan has been recovered by the people and would be handed over to the victim who is recovering.

President of Sindhi Punjabi Prabandhak Committee of Kalaburagi who addressed the press in SP’s chamber said that the delegation of Sikh community was convinced that the incident is not a communal attack and it had happened due to misunderstanding. He requested SP to arrest all the accused of the incident and to take stringent action.