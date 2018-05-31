Home States Karnataka

Centre set to bring Metro services under ESMA

In a shot in the arm for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) management to legally tackle the impending June 4 strike, the Centre is almost set to bring all Metro Rail Services in India.

Published: 31st May 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shot in the arm for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) management to legally tackle the impending June 4 strike, the Centre is almost set to bring all Metro Rail Services in India under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

BMRCL had initiated the move on April 21 by urging the Centre to do so following repeated threats by the Bangalore Metro Rail Employees Union to disrupt Namma Metro operations.The state government has already notified Metro Rail as essential services under the Karnataka ESMA Act 2013 as early as March 21, just a day before the union’s first call for strike. The union had repeatedly said that it was not enough to invoke the State ESMA as BMRCL was a joint undertaking by both the State and Centre.

A communication from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to the Ministry of Home Affairs cites the letter sent by BMRCL requesting that Metro Rail Services be notified as essential services under Section (2) (1) (a) of ESMA 1981. .

The letter from Rachna Kumar, Undersecretary of the Urban Affairs Ministry, dated May 24 backs BMRCL’s move stating, “Metro Rail is a public good. Therefore, it is not desirable that its services are disrupted even for a single day due to any reasons such as strike by employees.”It has also requested the Home Ministry to send comments or suggest the way forward.

Metro Rail services not only provide safe, reliable, comfortable, rapid passengers services in the City but also reduce traffic congestion apart from air and sound pollution, the letter added. It said that Railways is already an Essential Service under ESMA and Metro could not be incorporated into the Act as it was not in existence when the Act was passed.

Responding to it, BMRCL Managing Director Mahendra Jain said, “We always maintained that Metro services qualify more than anything else to be brought under the purview of essential services. Mobility is key to city life and anything that inhibits this mobility has to be regulated.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited BMRCL Metro Rail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon