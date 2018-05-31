High Court stays BBMP’s order on khata cancellation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the order passed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for cancellation of building license and khata of the civic amenity site allotted to Shree Samsthana-Gokarna headed by pontiff Shree Raghaveshwara Bharati Swamjji in Banashankari third stage.

Hearing the petition filed by the Shree Samsthana and its pontiff Shree Raghaveshwara Bharati Swamjji, Justice B Veerappa stayed the BBMP’s order and issued notice to the Commissioner of BBMP, Assistant Director of Town Planning (South) and two others.