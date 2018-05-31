Signature campaign against smoking zones begins

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consortium for Tobacco-Free Karnataka (CFTFK) launched the ‘One million signature campaign’ as part of the World No Tobacco Day on Thursday. The campaign will demand strict regulation policy on the sale of tobacco products and removal of ‘smoking zones’ in restaurants and bars across the state to safeguard non-smoker’s health.

A memorandum with 10 lakh signatories will also be submitted to the state government demanding appropriate measures to protect children from easy access to tobacco products and exposure to tobacco advertisement and to protect the health of non-smokers. International athlete and Arjuna awardee Arjun Devaiah launched the campaign which is likely to continue for next eight months.To spread more awareness about the risks associated with tobacco use, CFTFK also launched information kiosks at crowded public places.