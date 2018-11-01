Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypoll: BJP suffers jolt as its Ramnagar nominee L Chandrashekhar gives up

Chandrashekar accused BJP leaders including party state president BS Yeddyurappa of betrayal after fielding him in poll fray.

Published: 01st November 2018 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Hemanth Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP has suffered a big jolt in the bypolls in Karnataka with party candidate L Chandrashekar retiring from the contest in Ramanagar assembly constituency ensuring the victory of JD(s) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy. 

The bypoll is being held for three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in the state on November 3.

Congress strongman and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar and his Brother DK Suresh an MP have delivered the punch to BJP on the last day of campaigning as Suresh announced the decision of Chandrashekar at a press conference with Chandrashekar. 

READ|Bangarappa brothers lock horns again in Shivamogga

Chandrashekar, son of Congress MLC CM Lingappa had joined BJP just two weeks ago. 

Chandrashekar accused BJP leaders including party state president BS Yeddyurappa of betrayal after fielding him in poll fray. "None of the BJP leaders bothered to campaign for me and I  felt I was being made a sacrificial goat in this bypoll battle," Chandrashekar said, blaming the BJP leaders for his decision to retire from contest and return to the  Congress. 

The shocking development could have an adverse impact on BJP in other constituencies too where bypoll is being held-Mandya, Ballari and Shivamogga Lok Sabha seats and Jamakhandi Assembly seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Karnataka BJP L Chandrashekar Karnataka ByPoll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp