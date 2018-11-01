Karnataka bypoll: BJP suffers jolt as its Ramnagar nominee L Chandrashekhar gives up

Hemanth Kumar By

BENGALURU: BJP has suffered a big jolt in the bypolls in Karnataka with party candidate L Chandrashekar retiring from the contest in Ramanagar assembly constituency ensuring the victory of JD(s) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy.

The bypoll is being held for three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in the state on November 3.

Congress strongman and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar and his Brother DK Suresh an MP have delivered the punch to BJP on the last day of campaigning as Suresh announced the decision of Chandrashekar at a press conference with Chandrashekar.

Chandrashekar, son of Congress MLC CM Lingappa had joined BJP just two weeks ago.

Chandrashekar accused BJP leaders including party state president BS Yeddyurappa of betrayal after fielding him in poll fray. "None of the BJP leaders bothered to campaign for me and I felt I was being made a sacrificial goat in this bypoll battle," Chandrashekar said, blaming the BJP leaders for his decision to retire from contest and return to the Congress.

The shocking development could have an adverse impact on BJP in other constituencies too where bypoll is being held-Mandya, Ballari and Shivamogga Lok Sabha seats and Jamakhandi Assembly seat.