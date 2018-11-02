Home States Karnataka

'Is that bird dropping?' Divya Spandana's tweet on PM Modi's photo creates controversy

In the past as well, the outspoken actor had been attacked for her views and had repeatedly refused to apologise or retract the same.

Published: 02nd November 2018 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 11:30 AM

Divya Spandana shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dressed in a white kurta, at the foot of the Sardar Patel ‘Statue of Unity’, with the caption, ‘Is that bird dropping’ on microblogging site Twitter.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor and social media cell head of the Indian National Congress Divya Spandana aka Ramya courted another controversy on Thursday when she shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dressed in a white kurta, at the foot of the Sardar Patel ‘Statue of Unity’, with the caption, ‘Is that bird dropping’ on microblogging site Twitter. 

The tweet, which was shared in the morning, created a huge surge of criticism and even abuse and most of it was targeted at the actor. However, she chose to defend her tweet and refused to take it down or apologise till Thursday evening. 

While Ramya didn’t respond to any of the abuse directed against her, she did respond caustically to several senior journalists who pointed out that the tweet was in bad taste as it seemed like she had called the Prime Minister a ‘bird dropping’. 

Actor and social media cell head of the Indian National Congress Divya Spandana aka Ramya (Photo | Facebook)

By evening, the Twitter feud had grown into a full-blown fight with the nature of Ramya’s comments getting more personal. While earlier she had refused to clarify if she was referring to the Prime Minister in her original tweet, in a response to a journalist’s criticism, she said that she did not have to apologise for a ‘sense of humour’. 

The tweet was also criticised by the BJP through its Twitter handle @BJP4India. Replying to Ramya’s question about bird dropping, the BJP said that it was an example of the values of the Congress that were dropping.“Historical disdain for Sardar Patel + Pathological dislike for @narendramodi = Such language. Clearly, @RahulGandhi’s politics of ‘love’!,” the BJP said. 

This is the second time that Ramya has courted controversy in the recent past. In September this year, she had put a picture of Narendra Modi, painting his wax statue with the word ‘Chor’ photoshopped on his forehead. She had also tweeted this picture with the hashtag ‘Chor PM Chup Hai’ leading to a case being filed against her under sedition laws. 

  • Madhav Kale
    What else can you expect from her? Ignore it.
    25 days ago reply

  • avatar
    She is macrocephaly and
    25 days ago reply

  • K.S.Subramanian
    Anyway whose dropping is she ?
    25 days ago reply

    • satish g s
      a poisonous weed worm dropping is Ramya
      25 days ago reply

  • Vijay
    Dumb - She needs to go back to school and educate herself. Very disappointed!! This congress main spokesperson act will result in more support for BJP and Modiji..
    26 days ago reply

  • Suresh
    She is not outspoken. She is someone who has no culture. Better she strips and shows her dirty assets. That is what she is best suited for. Congress "culture" is similar to that of hers. The party will pay the price for such stupid and arrogant comments. Why is the prince keeping silent on this? He seems to think that they can abuse and say anything about anyone. Double standards.
    27 days ago reply

    • nav rattan singh
      Divya rhyms somewhat like vaisya.
      26 days ago reply

  • indian
    This lady has no ethics. That's why she is selected by congress.
    27 days ago reply

  • Madhav Murale
    One of these days she is going to get into serious trouble.
    27 days ago reply

  • Deena
    shame on her! Why is Pappu keeping quiet?
    27 days ago reply

  • Indian
    Doesn’t matter.
    28 days ago reply

  • Ram Narayanan
    Apparently
    28 days ago reply

  • absurdity
    Is this news?
    28 days ago reply

  • B K Nandi
    This is another example how Nehru-Gandhi culture damaged India. Only such hateful shit who are born to insult majority India are from the dynasty congress party.
    28 days ago reply

  • Rajesh Sethi
    Such people are born sick. Never feel good and proud if something great happens for the Country except when they are involved. Such people will acknowledge when Foreigners will start appreciating this great work.
    28 days ago reply

  • charu
    It is infinitely honourable to be the Sardar's dropping than someone's cap. This is not 'outspoken' in the sense of frank & straightforward; this is plain foulmouth.
    28 days ago reply

  • Navneet Bhatnagar
    No
    28 days ago reply
