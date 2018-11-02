Karnataka High Court gets five new additional judges 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The President of India has appointed five new judges to the Karnataka High Court on Thursday. The Government of India has issued a notification for the same. The five new judges are Ashok G Nijagannanavar, H P Sandesh, K Natarajan, P G Mutalik Patil and A S Bellunke. All of them were district judges.

According to the notification issued by Rajinder Kashyap, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, the appointment of Ashok G Nijagannanavar, H P Sandesh, K Natarajan would be for a period of two years effective from the date they assume charge of their respective offices. However, the appointment of P G Mutalik Patil and A S Bellunke would be effective from the date they assume charge till February 19, 2020 and August 2, 2019, respectively.

With these appointments, the number of judges in the Karnataka High Court will be 33.

Meanwhile, the President of India appointed seven additional judges of the Karnataka High Court as permanent Judges. They are Justice K Somashekar, Justice K S Mudagal, Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar, Justice John Michael Cunha, Justice B A Patil, Justice N K Sudhindra Rao and Justice H B Prabhakara Sastry. These appointments will be effective from the date they assume charge, said the notification.