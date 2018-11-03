Home States Karnataka

Case filed against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for poll code violation 

At a public meeting held in Shiralakoppa of Shikaripura taluk recently, the CM is said to have assured the people of the region that irrigation projects would be sanctioned

Published: 03rd November 2018 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (Photo: File / EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The district election officer has registered a case against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on the charge of violating the model code of conduct during campaigning for the bypoll in the district.

At a public meeting held in Shiralakoppa of Shikaripura taluk recently, the CM is said to have assured the people of the region that irrigation projects would be sanctioned. He is said to have appealed to the people to vote for Madhu Bangarappa, so that he would facilitate irrigation projects to the people of the region. The district BJP has also lodged a complaint against the CM for violating the model code of conduct. Speaking about this issue, DC K A Dayananda said that the district election office had lodged a complaint against Kumaraswamy on charges of model code of conduct violation. “A complaint has also been lodged for putting up election publicity posters on electric poles in Bhadravati. Prior permission was not taken in this regard,”he added.

