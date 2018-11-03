Home States Karnataka

Notorious gang’s run halted, six arrested in Gadag

Six of the eight-member gang which also includes a woman were nabbed at Kanaginahal Road of Betageri early this week.

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG:A gang that had been terrorising Gadag-Betageri town and surrounding areas by pulling off a series of burglaries and murders, almost like the infamous Dandupalya gang, has finally landed in the police net.

Six of the eight-member gang which also includes a woman were nabbed at Kanaginahal Road of Betageri early this week. The gang members were nabbed just in the nick of time as they had hatched a plan for burglary.Following the arrests, the police solved a long-pending murder of a home-alone elderly woman and other house theft cases in Gadag district.

Three of the gang members — Maruti Ron, Mannappa Ron and Mohan Ron — are from Hubballi settlement area and three — Shankrappa Haranashikari, Chandrappa Haranashikari and Umesh Haranashikari — from Annigeri in Dharwad district.Two others -- Suresh Haranashikari and Basamma Ron — are on the run.

Modus operandi

According to the police, all the gang members are professionals. They do a recce of their target areas during the day by posing as knife sharpeners. They also try to dig out information about family members and their whereabouts. Once they zero in on a house, usually that of a home-alone  elderly woman, they wait for two days and study the surroundings.

They generally burgle the houses during midnight. Basamma Ron, would knock on the door. Once opened, she would confirm if the target is home alone. She would then signal the others to enter. One of the gang members, Maruti, used to kill the victim.

Another member, Chandrappa, is an expert in unlocking cupboards. The gang has committed burglaries in Gadag, Betageri, Hubballi and Davanagere.

