Home States Karnataka

GATE might be compulsory for engineering students as exit exam

Interestingly, for candidates who have completed their engineering course, the degree certificate will be awarded only after they clear GATE, said AICTE officials.

Published: 04th November 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students pursuing technical courses across the country for the academic year 2019-2020 might soon have to write a mandatory ‘Exit Exam’ and pass it to get their degree certificate. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) passed a resolution making Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for engineering graduates mandatory in all institutions of technical education in the country.

This decision was taken at a recent AICTE meeting in New Delhi. Considering the increase in the number of unemployed graduates even after graduation, the AICTE has taken this decision. Interestingly, for candidates who have completed their engineering course, the degree certificate will be awarded only after they clear GATE, said AICTE officials. The rest have to re-appear for GATE.

“The degree certificate will be awarded to students only after they clear the exit examination,” said an official source at AICTE. There are over seven lakh students who graduate from around 3,000 engineering institutions across the country every year.

Prof Jagannath Reddy, Registrar of Visvesvaraya Technological University, said, “We have yet to receive a communication about it. Once we are notified, an official circular at the university level will be issued.”
However, the AICTE move has received mixed reactions. Some faculty members welcomed it while some say it will be of no use. The student community is not happy with the decision. 

“This is really a good move and I hope this will increase the chances of engineering graduates getting employment,” said a principal of a private engineering college in the city. Dr Manjunatha B, Principal of New Horizon College of Engineering, said, “It depends on individual skill and instead of conducting an exit exam, it is better for colleges to conduct an aptitude test, a technology test or communication skills test at least once each semester.”

Another principal felt that this may affect the students who have already got placed. “What if a student who gets placed fails to clear the exit exam? The company will not take him in without a degree certificate and now the AICTE is saying that there won’t be any degree certificate unless they clear GATE,” said the principal.

Students find this step unnecessary. “If someone does not get employed even after completing the course then it an individual problem and not a general one. I don’t understand why the AICTE is generalising this,” questions a student.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity if the exit exam will be conducted on a national level by AICTE or by the technical universities of the states or by the colleges themselves. Colleges and universities are yet to be officially notified about it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GATE exam

Comments(104)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rama
    Why would you spread fake news. Don't create unnecessary controversies. Where is your source for this article? If you think something "might"happen
    8 days ago reply

  • Viswanathan

    There are plenty of jobs which is obvious from the thousands of listings in various job portals on the net. AICTE is chasing a wrong train to hoodwink all stakeholders including the Govt. They need to rework their curriculum to suit the current market demand.
    10 days ago reply

    • Yogesh
      Totally agree with you. Instead of upgrading the education and learning system they are putting filters.
      8 days ago reply

  • Nikhil Fatinge
    What could then be the passing marks of exam.
    11 days ago reply

  • Jigar
    It is a best medium to filter out quality Engineer as one with a good knowledge are leaving the country and doing research for other countries but if this thing happen then quality Engineer will get more space and they will get more salary because number of engineers reduces so one who are really good in technical and earn more as now it is getting divided amongst non skilled person also but if this happens then it will create more jobs in future because if you respect and fame to real one they will definitely create more and more .... Happy with this move and yes " TRUTH IS NEVER SWEET"
    12 days ago reply

  • Umesh Verma
    How does this resolves unemployment ?? To decrease unemployment stop giving degree to student's. What a logic. Shameful decision
    14 days ago reply

    • Ravindra patil
      Yes I agree
      9 days ago reply

  • alok
    It is for diverting attention from unemployment. Like TET for teachers. Same type of exam can be conducted for engineers who wants to continue in engineering profession. For other who wants to go for UPSC IAS
    16 days ago reply

  • Balasridhar
    Try to point out that they are making engineering tough to entry and these will result in slow down the growth of education and because of these exams there will be no strengthening will happen in engg education. the hard questions will not bring good education only the good syllabus and good staffs can make it work
    16 days ago reply

  • Aditya

    If u completed ur degreee with full of knowledge and gate exam is cunducted on based on ur engg branch related knowledege then wht is the reason to worried about tht exam it help to improve technical knowledge of every student One change os required there os gate exam can be cunducted twise in a year it will help those student who r not able to crack cut of in one time I think it is a good kove towards future engg.
    16 days ago reply

    • bharath
      it is absolutely wright sir but where we should focus either for MNCS OR for gate both are different know
      13 days ago reply

  • Satya prakash parida
    Sir
    17 days ago reply

  • Tanmay Banerjee
    We respect the new views
    17 days ago reply

  • True Indian
    Modi govt unable to create jobs
    17 days ago reply

    • Ashwin
      How is modi govt related/responsible in creating jobs?Modi's primary job is to look after the country and to increase its economy on a global scale(simple short answer).If people cant get any jobs in the country then as one of the student mentioned in the above article
      17 days ago reply

  • Dhwani
    Respected AICTE team we are already having a hard pressurised time with exams that come every month in engineering
    17 days ago reply

  • T. Ghose
    What happens if a good number of students from IITs fails to pass GATE exam.. Give a good opportunity for private institutes to show their quality and better education system. The success rate in GATE shoud be a parameter in NIRF ranking..
    18 days ago reply

    • Saddam
      Superbly said
      15 days ago reply

  • Roshan Razz
    It should not be mandatory for engineers...its should be compulsory only for mtech...What about students who came from other country like Nepal...we have to give exit exam there too after getting engineers degree from here. So AICTE Sholud either make this compulsory only for students who are joining from next year or Sholud make law only for Indian citizen...others country citizen Sholud get degree because they were not informed before joining India
    18 days ago reply

  • Gouthamreddy
    I have completed phd in mathemathics & iam a proffessor. In vtu cbse syallbus proffessor are able cover only 3 module and remaining 2 module cant be done because of very huge syallbus .student lost 2 module.it will happened in every sem because of very huge syallbus .and even many proffessors not cleared gate then how can they teach students .so that it should be impleted only for student those who join for m tech and phd holders . Though the AICTE wants improvement in quality education in engineering system increase practical system like german university .rhein wall university of applied science in german. Students who pursuing engineering will be aimed at alternative like UPSC and other government exams who are not interrested in technical field . Or ( issue the notice to students who will join engineering in the year 2019 will get degree certificate if they only clear gate exam) .so that students decide what the further step be can taken .to join degree or engineering. I kindly request the poltican and other board member of vtu not to implement such rule . Due to this decision many student life get collapased
    19 days ago reply

    • lol
      I highly doubt that you are a "proffessor"
      17 days ago reply

    • Smita
      Thank you so much Sir.. For supporting students like us ..
      18 days ago reply

  • rajan
    Instead of this type of GATE
    19 days ago reply

  • Prof Nagaraj
    Let me put forth the reality. Standard of Technical education in India has fallen exponentially. It is to be noted that students are not getting proper teaching at all in Engg Colleges. Primarily
    20 days ago reply

    • Prince
      Sir we are in the mid of engineering and those who are not preparing for this exam have only 2 year so this is bot good for them if they are technically strong in their field This ryle should be regulated for the students who are joining engineering from 2019 so they can decide what to do
      13 days ago reply

  • Gokul
    Wrong decision
    20 days ago reply

  • Gokul
    Government told neet can pass only u got the doctor seat this type u can told also good but u told 4 years completion after u pass the gate only u can get your degree I am also one engineering student 1st year if u told 4months before itself gate exam can pass only get your degree certificate no one of student cannot join engineering but u told now students all are worry about this decision cannot concentrate our studies for me 4years engineering course is like a big Great Wall of China I will use my brain to jump the wall that 4 years is for me a big gate but the government told another gate surely I become an beggar I know ????the girl Anitha my sister die worry on about neet rip sister that situation will come engineers also surely if u conducting this gate means .... U will put gate exam before joining the college like a neet that type means good don't conduct 4years finishing only can get the degree this type wrong plss convey my message to government done by engineering students
    20 days ago reply

  • Rachana
    GOOD DECISION made by govt. now on only QUALITY ENGINEERS with valid engineering degree will be seen. others with no technical knowledge will start working on their skills. This is actually helpful to our society.
    20 days ago reply

  • Naveen
    IF We clear the gate exam too .is that there is an possiblity to identify an good engineers or elese the gate passed students will sure get an job ? Stupid decisions are welcoming in india only.
    22 days ago reply

  • mohd owais
    it will be difficult and interesting
    23 days ago reply

  • Fuckkkw
    Fake news
    23 days ago reply

  • Wilson
    I think GATE should not compulsory
    23 days ago reply

  • Ayan Gadpal
    This will create a hazard for Direct second-year students
    23 days ago reply

    • Harshit Gupta
      Yes it is
      14 days ago reply

    • Rahul
      I will agree with u
      19 days ago reply

    • Agent Orange
      yeah
      22 days ago reply

  • Sajidul Ahmed
    Lol r u afraid of uploading my comments
    24 days ago reply

  • Arnab Bhattacharjee
    If any one is not getting the job it is the individual problem of that persos.If AICTE want to reduce the number of engineers then why not they are reducing the seats of the colleges.And if they realy want to give jobs to the engineers then it is more importent to built skiled engineers and improve the syllabus of engineering and give more practical knowledge. In the modern day education students are just memorising the facts not the understanding the facts.By this exit exam those students who have good accadamic result but not cleared the exam in first attempt there 1 year will loss and there will no meaning of college education because a student is reading 4 years at a college studied hard and after that he knows that exit eaxm is everthing so why he is paying the college fees and studing at college.If exit exam is the way of getting the degree then the is no need of engineering colleges.AICTE can advise the studens that you just collect knowledge from any where and appear in the exit exam if you succeed you will be a engineer if not you are nothing. There no need of AICTE approval for establishing any college because exit exam is the last thing.
    24 days ago reply

    • Ravindra patil
      I agree with you sir
      9 days ago reply

    • Saddam
      I agree
      15 days ago reply

    • Vikash

      I agree.
      19 days ago reply

    • rajan
      the seats should be limited to nor more than 20 in a branch per college.
      19 days ago reply

    • Harshad Dhavalikar
      Exactly. We need to upgrade syllabus. In Goa we don't have syllabus which can allow student to get practical knowledge. Toppers go for higher studies. But average fellows who want to get job left with no practical knowledge as sylly is only stressing on memorising formulae many of which are hardly used in daily life. Syllabus is not stressing upon upgradation of skill of a study rather makes him memorie the stuff.
      23 days ago reply

      • rajan
        practical also needs formulas to find the answer.
        19 days ago reply

  • Akhila
    Gate should not be mandatory for engineering.
    24 days ago reply

  • sunilsodhai
    it is very good move
    24 days ago reply

  • Aman
    Good desision made by govt To promote quality education
    24 days ago reply

    • Radiant32
      You know what even good practical education means ?
      23 days ago reply

  • Tej
    Now I am studying b.tech third year
    24 days ago reply

  • Vishnu
    Student community is not happy with this decision
    24 days ago reply

  • Shatakshi
    This is fake
    24 days ago reply

  • Rahul Reddy
    It's the right decision. Only people with real interest in Engineering will join and Engineers with subject knowledge will pass out.
    24 days ago reply

  • Vipul Tyagi
    This decision will not work as students can appear in gate exam once in a year. What if he/she failed to qualify in first attempt
    24 days ago reply

  • Gouri

    it should not made compulsory. .. it will affect to the students future. . the AICTE should think about all levels students
    24 days ago reply

  • D S RAO
    Whether Students who wish to pursue M.S. abroad are exempted from appearing for GATE/Exit Test? Logically
    24 days ago reply

  • Krati
    Gate exam should not be mandatory! Its a loss to a student who have invested his 4 years and then somehow he is not able to qualify GATE. Thousands of students won't get their degree
    24 days ago reply

  • Shaharukh Khan
    What will be marks secure in Gate exam for engineering degree
    24 days ago reply

  • Saurabh
    This will increase the high competition level in India
    24 days ago reply

  • Mahendra
    It's totally wrong... and also decrease important of Gate
    24 days ago reply

  • Govind Kumar chaurasiya

    Gate should not be mandatory for all students
    24 days ago reply

  • Ravi
    Can we have a qualification criteria for politicians also?
    25 days ago reply

  • Sahil Gupta
    This is of no use already in the 8 long semesters of B.Tech we have to clear many exams and also JEE exam for entering into colleges
    25 days ago reply

  • Jose
    Most of the professors in private Engineering colleges have not cleared GATE. First Let them clear.
    25 days ago reply

  • Nayeem
    Good decision by AICTE
    25 days ago reply

  • RAJEEV KUMAR
    GATE exam is good for our future but it should not be compulsary for every btech student. this new change will effect all the student hopless and nervous. Every college should also have to employ only GATE qualified teacher. if teacher are not GATE qualified then how we the student will Qualify.
    25 days ago reply

  • Balesh Dubey
    Gate should not be conducted as exit exam
    25 days ago reply

  • Balesh Dubey
    What about the students who are preparing for non- tech and not interested in technical line. Gate should not be conducted as exit exam.
    25 days ago reply

  • Sajidul Ahmed
    I hope u approve my commnt ...won't ignore
    25 days ago reply

  • Gajendra Pratap Singh
    Perfect!! There is no significance of BTech degree if students doesn't have knowledge of that field
    25 days ago reply

  • Sajidul Ahmed
    Wt about the caste system ? Inequality ?
    25 days ago reply

  • Sajidul Ahmed
    Oh really... It will be fair if and only if no caste system is validated.... All are students so all should get equal opportunity and have equal rights ... U got to know graduates are unemployed ? Ryt? but that's not the reason u r showing off ... The main reason goes to caste inequality
    25 days ago reply

  • MD RAFIQUE ALAM
    Ye aictc k bahut hi behuda dicision h... Ye notice aictc wale Ko wapis Lena yoga...??? Aur rank k basis per PSUs
    25 days ago reply

  • MD RAFIQUE ALAM
    AICTE wale apni bahen se sare gate qualified students shadi karana chahta h Kiya....???? Kitni bahen h AICTE walo ki.....???? Me I clear gate two times and can aictc wale give me tow for marriage....!!! what a nice dicision
    25 days ago reply

  • Ganesan R
    Making GATE mandatory will only horrify average students
    25 days ago reply

  • Yellapa
    Very good move
    25 days ago reply

  • Modi G
    then......60-75% student.. degreeless ???? hone wale hh.....
    25 days ago reply

    • Jay shah
      Haha
      17 days ago reply

  • saba
    Then what was the point of conducting entrance tests.. Many students have worked hard to crack entrance tests and after depositing fee and studying really hard they still aren't supposed to get degree??
    25 days ago reply

  • Pawan
    What if a student is preparing for other government exam not interested in technical and wants the graduation degree in engineering. I think it should not be mandatory to clear gate exam
    25 days ago reply

  • Chagul

    Gate is not mandatory
    25 days ago reply

  • Jenkinson
    In KUWAIT
    25 days ago reply

  • B rajesh

    Sir After completed my b tech course my passed certificates are giving are not in my collage ...please send me
    25 days ago reply

  • Sandeep Meka
    Vvv worst decision This should be said when the students joining in engineering itself
    25 days ago reply

  • Abhishek tripathy
    Gate shouldn't be made compulsory
    25 days ago reply

  • Akhil.k
    It will be a good move if implemented for the next upcoming academic year's batch. Atleast by doing so
    25 days ago reply

  • kss
    All companies will look into the GATE score instead of the degree course..and cut off to join a company will be based on the GATE score conducted by IIT _ IISC... Though good move
    25 days ago reply

  • Raj
    GATE in anyway should not be made mandatory
    25 days ago reply

  • Tanisha Varshney
    What if a student is preparing for the CAT examinations and he/she is not interstate to continue in technical line ?
    26 days ago reply

    • Vikas gupta
      As you are doing something. You must have knowledge of it.
      19 days ago reply

    • Rajkumar
      No issue Then why does he need degree
      23 days ago reply

    • Chandrakant
      If anyone is doing b.tech and getting its degree then that person must know something about it and Qualifying GATE is just doing basic questions that you did while engineering.So this is great decision
      23 days ago reply

    • Ibraheem
      Yup that is the point which these people sitting on chair will never realise.
      24 days ago reply

    • Pratik Banerjee
      Yes totally true
      24 days ago reply

    • Baccha yadav
      I am in no way support of this rule but I suppose if someone had to go in the management line why did he/she came in the technical line on the first place.
      24 days ago reply

    • gau
      That is the exact point. Why choose engineering line initially and waste everybody time and money when don't want to continue it in long term. Thought I am no in favour of an extra exam for clearance in addition to all the exams that normally engineering students have to take
      24 days ago reply

    • Balaji
      True. This is why they should make this rule effective from the next batch of students
      24 days ago reply

    • Anonymous
      In such scenario
      24 days ago reply

    • Techi
      Then why do you want an engineering degree! or why do you want to call yourself an engineer?
      25 days ago reply

    • sanjay yadav
      right miss
      25 days ago reply

    • Akhil Kunche
      If you want to put in your CV that you've completed a technical course
      25 days ago reply

    • DEEPAK KUMAR
      You should persue MASTERS then think about your BACHELOR'S degree...
      25 days ago reply

    • shankar
      He should not have opted for engineering at the first place then.
      25 days ago reply

      • Deepak patil
        Hi all dear engineering students I am a passed out student from last 4 year .but the relaity I have face is that engineer has require knowlede and several skill to development of its own carrier. so the move of AICTE towards GATE exam is little bit help ful for us.AICTE is only reponsible to give us a degree certificate not a job.please ensure this idea clear in mind of every engineering student.before addmission to engineering.
        22 days ago reply

        • Susant biswas
          But its will be shock situation for all students...... and also hard for normal students.... because i have also kind of friends
          17 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp