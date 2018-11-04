Home States Karnataka

Government hands over Gokarna temple back to Sri Ramachandrapura mutt

On Saturday, Endowment Department commissioner and executive officer H Halappa handed over the bank details, ornaments and other properties of the temple to the mutt on Saturday.

Published: 04th November 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

The Mahabaleshwara temple in Gokarna of Uttara Kannada district

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The Endowment Department on Saturday handed over the administration of Mahabaleshwara temple of Gokarna back to the Sri Ramachandrapura mutt following a recent Supreme Court order.

G K Hegde, Ramachandrapura mutt's administrator to the Gokarna temple, who received charge from Halappa, said there are documents showing that the temple was being administered by the mutt for many years. A few decades back, it came under the administration of trustees who "mismanaged the temple".

In 2006, locals and temple priests wrote to then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy requesting him to handover the temple to the mutt which was done in 2008. Halappa also handed over Rs 1.92 crore bank deposits which was with a temple trustee.

