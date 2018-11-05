Home States Karnataka

Sabarimala verdict stirs debate at Mangaluru Lit Fest

The entire session, dominated mostly by Malavika Avinash, discussed that the Sabarimala tradition of not allowing women should be respected.

Published: 05th November 2018 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

One of the panellists Malavika Avinash during an interactive session

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The session on Women and Religion — from triple talaq to Sabarimala — during Mangaluru Lit Fest  emphasised that judicial system can’t interrupt an age-old tradition.  The panel consisting of Yogini Shambavi Chopra, Preethi Nagaraj and Padma Rani was in conservation with actor and BJP leader Malavika Avinash on Sunday. 

The entire session, dominated mostly by Malavika Avinash, discussed that the Sabarimala tradition of not allowing women should be respected. Setting the stage, Avinash said during the majority-minority struggle, the minority tradition has come under the threat of majority opinion of equality. She had visited Sabarimala during the protest and found that women were not in favour of the Supreme Court verdict, she said. 

Preethi Nagaraj said soul has no gender and anybody should not intervene between the longing soul and God. Shambavi Chopra said dharma is respecting the tradition and no judicial system can interrupt the local tradition.  On triple talaq, the session has seen a little discussion except allowing a few questions in the end and panellists stressing that in triple talaq case, the petitioners were aggrieved to approach the court and were affected but not in case of Sabarimala where the petitioners were not aggrieved nor believers in first place, Malavika Avinash said. 

When a participant asked if the panellists knew that the petitioners were truly non-believers, Malavika brushed aside the question stating that it was a naïve question.With heavily leaning on the right wing ideology, the session ended reiterating that Sabarimala tradition should be respected but there were testing times when some participants asked tough questions. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru Lit Fest triple talaq Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp