Karnataka launches book donation camp across malls in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are a bibliophile and have books that you want to give away, here is an opportunity for you to spread the joy of reading by joining hands with the “Book Donation Campaign” organised by the state Department of Public Libraries.

The campaign which will go on for a month at major shopping malls across the city. It was launched at Garuda Mall where a post box shaped book box was put up for those interested to donate.According to the department officials, the aim of the campaign is to cultivate reading habit and to create awareness about the existence of public libraries in the city.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, director of state Department of Public Libraries Dr Satishkumar S Hosamani said, “The idea is to create awareness and cultivate reading habit. Under this campaign people can donate any number of books irrespective of the languages they are written in.”

Save the date

Garuda Mall

From November 5

Gopalan Arcade Mall

From November 9

Mantri Square Mall

From November 13

Element and Forum Mall

From November 15

Membership drive

The department is also starting a membership drive at these spots where people can go and register themselves by filling a form to become members of public libraries in the state by giving `100 as deposit.