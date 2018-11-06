State government starts farm loan waiver implementation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Months after the H D Kumaraswamy government announced a farm loan waiver, and the subsequent delay in implementation leading to farmers threatening protests, the scheme was finally rolled out on Monday in two taluks — Sedam in Kalaburagi district and Doddaballpur in Bengaluru Rural. The government will also soon start a helpline to address farmers’ concerns about implementation of the scheme, said the Chief Minister’s Office in a statement.

As of now, verification process of 20 lakh loan accounts in the cooperative sector is under way.Farmers are already reeling under the burden of farm loans, and several farmers in Belagavi and one in Chamrajanagar were recently issued arrest warrants by a Kolkata court for defaulting on loan payment.