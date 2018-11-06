Home States Karnataka

Tigress Avni may have been problem tiger but not man-eater: Activists

Further, forest department should not avail the services of known private hunters or professionals who are in the business of killing animals.

Published: 06th November 2018 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Avni, the tigress

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If wildlife activists and experts call for a re-look on the shootout of Avni — the tigress (T1) which is alleged to have killed 13 people — forest officials say all standard operating procedures (SOP) were followed as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. However, activists decry hiring of professional hunters and shooters for this operation while veterinary experts call for more scientific studies before declaring a tiger as a man-eater.

In the aftermath of this incident, activists say the NTCA should include in its SOP that if a tiger is to be declared a man-eater, there should be proper scientific studies and monitoring of tiger activity and behaviour through usage of all scientific and technical tools.

Further, forest department should not avail the services of known private hunters or professionals who are in the business of killing animals.Wildlife activist G Veeresh adds, “These so called sharp shooters or hunters regularly go to Africa and hunt animals by paying money to the African government while in India, they use higher officials to obtain permission for hunting a mother with two cubs.”

Senior Wildlife veterinarian and PhD Research Scholar Dr H S Prayag working on big carnivores in selected sites of India, was part of the capture operation of T1 from December 12, 2017 to January 7, 2018. He adds, “T1 is not a man-eater, unless proven scientifically with concrete and substantial evidence. However, it can be termed as a problem tiger since its straying into human dominated landscape and should be dealt as per NTCA SOP issued for the same. The tigress should have been immobilised and removed to a holding area, away from human beings. I believe the nearest such facility exists in the Pench Tiger Reserve or can be created within the state for future use. As a researcher, I am committed to saving “big cats species as such in conflict” in broader perspective of species conservation rather than an individual. However, I am totally against the appointment of Shafat Ali Khan and team, who had no veterinarian in his team.”

Meanwhile, supporting the operations carried out by Maharashtra, Karnataka PCCF Punati Sridhar said, “Looking at the ground realities, the department needed a professional hunter as tigers are very fast. There is no field experience to know how a tiger behaves. With Avni roaming around a mosaic of villages, humans were the easiest prey to kill.”

The PCCF added, “Usually, a man-eater will charge on anyone and in such a situation, only a sharp shooter can deal in such a conflict situation. Being on the ground, close to the tigress and in an open jeep, it is tough to tranquilise it. Out of 13 cases, five human deaths by Avni have been confirmed and verified scientifically. A very competent department does not give scope for a man-eater to remain on ground in the long term interest of conservation and tiger protection.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tigress National Tiger Conservation Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp