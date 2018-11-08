Home States Karnataka

Fish prices fall in Udupi as Goa blocks supply

Traders and fishermen at the busy Malpe Fisheries Harbour are a worried lot owing to drastic fall in the prices of fish. 

Published: 08th November 2018 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

A file image of fisheries harbour. (Photo | EPS)

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Traders and fishermen at the busy Malpe Fisheries Harbour are a worried lot owing to drastic fall in the prices of fish.  The reason, according to many, is Goa stopping trucks laden with fish from Karnataka at the Majali check-post.

A kilo of seer fish (locally known as Anjal) sells now for `300, half of what it sold two weeks ago. Similar is the case with black pomfret which now costs for `250 per kg in the local market. White pomfret, that used to sell for `600- `700 per kg has also come down to `500. The price of fresh ribbon fish caught by purse-seine boat fishermen is `85 per kg.

President of Malpe Fishermen Association Sathish Kunder told TNIE that Food Department officials of Goa are not allowing fish consignments from Karnataka alleging that the fish might be laced with formalin. “The Food Safety Officer of the local health department tested the samples twice in Malpe in July and the results were negative. About 10 days ago, our lorries laden with fish were stopped by the Food Department officials of Goa,” he said.

President of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts Fish Marketing Federation Yashpal Suvarna told TNIE that it was the fish traders lobby of Goa that was playing the game. Fishermen are ready for random certification of their catch in Malpe harbour and the previous tests have already proved that formalin was not used by the fishermen to prolong the shelf life of fish, President of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts Fish Marketing Federation Yashpal Suvarna said. This is a conspiracy by the fish traders of Goa, he rued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udupi Fish prices Goa fish Supply Malpe Fisheries Harbour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp