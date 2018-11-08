Karnataka by-poll: Deve Gowda, JD(S) are the real winners

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and his JD(S) seem to have emerged as the biggest winners in the by-polls. Impressive performance by the regional party will boost Gowda’s image as Congress’ strong ally that can take on BJP in the 2019 elections and also give it a greater leverage to get constituencies of its choice when the coalition partners decide on the seats for the general elections.

While the JD(S) managed to win Mandya Lok Sabha and Ramanagar assembly seats without much effort, the party did give a tough fight to BJP in B S Yeddyurappa’s bastion. In Shivamogga, JD(S) candidate Madhu Bangarappa was supported by Congress workers and the margin of BJP’s victory was reduced from 3.62 lakh in 2014 to around 50,000 votes. “It is a clear message that if the secular forces work together they can curb the BJP and the by-poll results also indicate that we will win over 20 seats in the 2019 polls,” senior JD(S) leader Ramesh Babu said.

According to the JD(S) leader, the by-polls held for the first time after formation of the coalition government was like an experiment and the coalition partners have proved that they can work together to defeat BJP.

Impressive performance by the coalition partners will strengthen H D Kumaraswamy’s hold over the government and allow him to pursue his policies that help to expand the regional party’s base across the state. For now, the BJP seem to be on back-foot and it is unlikely to make any attempts to destabilise the government.

Apart from ensuring stability of the Kumaraswamy government, at the national level the results will help Gowda reassert his position as a leader of a strong regional party that can take on the BJP. “The JD(S) is the real winner and if the Congress fails to connect with young voters, it will emerge as a strong alternative to the BJP. The JD(S) got Shivamogga seat without even asking for it and it will get seats of its choice during the LS polls. The Congress will continue to play second fiddle to the JD(S),” said Mohan Ram political analyst.