Home States Karnataka

NTCA recommends rejection of Hubballi-Ankola rail project

In fact, successive state governments have been pushing for this project but have faced rejection from every statutory authority be it Central or state.

Published: 08th November 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

The dense forests in the Western Ghats region

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) recommended complete rejection of the 164.44 km broad gauge Hubballi-Ankola Rail project that would have gone through the bio-diversity hot spots of Karnataka. They cite the extremely fragile ecosystem of the Western Ghats will not be able to sustain or buffer the impacts caused by the construction of the rail project.

In fact, successive state governments have been pushing for this project but have faced rejection from every statutory authority be it Central or state. In its second site inspection report — a copy of which is available with the The New Indian Express — the NTCA has said the project would have a major irreversible impact on the forest ecology, water resources, its drainage networks and the flora and fauna in the region. Further, the fragmentation of wildlife habitat, conservation of sacred groves and the impact on microclimate would be irrefutable. The railway track is likely to cause an irreversible impact on tigers, elephants and also on several endangered and endemic fauna.

The report was submitted by a committee comprising Dr Rajendra Garawad, AIGF, NTCA, Bengaluru, Dr Kaushik Bannerjee, Project Scientist, Wildlife Institute of India, and Dr R Gopinath, Jt Director (Wildlife), MoEFCC.

The scientists have, in fact, dug holes into the state government’s revised proposal for the need of this project. They opine, “The original rationale behind the project does not appear to be valid as of today since mining and export of iron ore from this region is almost nil. Existing rail and road networks are grossly under-utilized and are sufficient to meet the demands of limited ore transportation.”

Kulkarni adds, “NTCA which had already submitted its first report in March 2018 had not recommended the project. Despite this, during the 48th meeting of the standing committee of NBW, a committee comprising representatives of NTCA, WII and an official of the wildlife division of MoEF was formed and were asked to submit a site inspection report once again. They now have rejected the project lock, stock and barrel. Since the proposal is now pending with the state Board for Wildlife, I have petitioned the CM and the board requesting them to reject it once and for all.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NTCA Hubballi-Ankola Rail project Tiger Conervation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp