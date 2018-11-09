4 decade-long protest later, tarmac road to become reality for this village

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Over four decades of protests and nine years of legal battle have borne fruit for the residents of Kakkattu Kadu. The 100-odd residents of the village near Siddapura in Kodagu district are now looking forward to getting connected to the outside world with the construction of a tarmac road.

Kakkattu Kadu houses about 35 families who have been living here for over five decades now.

“There is a narrow road amidst the forest and one has to walk for over 1 km to reach the spot where vehicles ply. But again, with no frequent public transport, one is made to walk till Siddapura, which adds an extra 5 km,” said Rejith Kumar, a resident who has been fighting for a road for decades, who is also a panchayat member.

Thirteen years ago, a pregnant woman, Shantha, who was being carried to the hospital by other villagers, died on the way. Dhanya, a student who had accidentally slipped into the Cauvery near the village, died in her father’s hands nine years ago while being shifted to a hospital. Following this incident, villagers approached the court demanding a road for their village. After nine years of hearing, the Virajpet Court passed a judgment in favour of the villagers.

Rejith said the survey for the construction of road is due on November 12. “If the survey is not done on time and we do not get the road, we will continue with our protest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Guhya village panchayat has extended support to the residents and have submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, following the court’s order, DC Sreevidya P I ordered Assistant Commissioner Javere Gowda to visit the village. The AC, who walked up till the village, said, “The existing pathway will be widened and road will be constructed. I have also asked the revenue department inspector Minu to conduct a survey and submit a report at the earliest.”