Dry weather to continue in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Even after the delayed onset of North East monsoon in the state, dry weather will continue to prevail over most parts of the state, including Bengaluru, during the course of the coming week. However, isolated cases of thundershowers are forecast for parts of South Interior Karnataka region.

Bengaluru city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies during the period with chances of isolated showers. Due to deficient rainfall, rapid depletion of water is expected in many minor irrigation tanks of the state - an important source of water in rain-fed regions of Karnataka.

According to forecast by Indian Meteorological Department, rain or thunderstorm is expected over parts of South Interior Karnataka which will be isolated in nature. For other parts of the state, dry weather will continue affecting agriculture during the Rabi season.