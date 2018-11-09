Home States Karnataka

Dry weather to continue in Karnataka

However, isolated cases of thundershowers are forecast for parts of South Interior Karnataka region. 

10/05/2018 - Kozhikode: Sun seen bright with full intensity at noon time as a kite rest in the withered branch of a tree in Kozhikode. Express Photo by Manu R Mavelil [ Kerala, Kozhikode,dry, sun]

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even after the delayed onset of North East monsoon in the state, dry weather will continue to prevail over most parts of the state, including Bengaluru, during the course of the coming week. However, isolated cases of thundershowers are forecast for parts of South Interior Karnataka region. 

Bengaluru city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies during the period with chances of isolated showers. Due to deficient rainfall, rapid depletion of water is expected in many minor irrigation tanks of the state - an important source of water in rain-fed regions of Karnataka.

According to forecast by Indian Meteorological Department, rain or thunderstorm is expected over parts of South Interior Karnataka which will be isolated in nature. For other parts of the state, dry weather will continue affecting agriculture during the Rabi season.  

  • Total minor irrigation tanks - 3,611
  • Tanks with no water or less than 30 percent water - 1,220
  • Tanks with 30-50 per cent water - 1,621
  • With more than 50 per cent water - 770
