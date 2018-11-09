Karnataka: Tipu Jayanti event stays at Soudha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wakf minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, with strong backing from former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has had his way over Tipu Jayanti celebrations at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is also the Home Minister, had earlier decided to shift the main programme of the celebration from Vidhana Soudha to Ravindra Kalakshetra citing security reasons. But the state government has now been forced to change its decision.

Zameer Ahmed Khan

“Tipu Jayanti celebrations will be held at Banquet Hall this year too, as it used to be earlier. Entry passes will be issued to about 2,000 persons to restrict the gathering in the Banquet Hall,” Zameer Ahmed Khan said.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have been issued in Kodagu and Chitradurga districts to prevent protest marches against Tipu Jayanti in the light of BJP and various pro-Hindu organisations threatening to stage protests in various parts of the state against the celebrations on November 10.

While the venue of the main function as part of the Tipu Jayanti will be back to Vidhana Soudha, the state government’s earlier decision to ban processions, putting up of banners and buntings as part of the celebrations would continue to prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations on November 10.

The state government has also instructed the security agencies to keep vigil on social media. Action would be taken against those posting provocative messages, images or any other content related to Tipu Sultan.