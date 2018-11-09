Home States Karnataka

Petrol found in two wells in Dakshina Kannada

At least two wells in Deralakatte vicinity were found with inflammable contents suspended in water on Thursday.

Published: 09th November 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: At least two wells in Deralakatte vicinity were found with inflammable contents suspended in water on Thursday. Fire officials and police personnel visited the spot to check the cause of the mysterious presence of what seemed like petroleum.

House owner Usman who noticed a faint odour of fuel from the water in the past few months said the smell grew extremely strong when the well was being cleaned on Tuesday night. The well was barely being used for six months as it was sampled as contaminated by the local government hospital there, he said. However on Tuesday, Usman and his family were draining the well dry to clean it when the smell became unbearable. “Our eyes began to tear up from the strong smell of fuel,” he said.

The following day, Usman informed the panchayat officials, who failed to respond promptly. However Usman’s experiment with the well water, where he drew some water from the well and dropped a matchstick in the vessel, went viral, forcing authorities to take cognizance of it. 
“We called up the fire station in the morning (Thursday) and they arrived on the spot to check the wells,” he said. 

Usman said about three people including representatives of the oil company running the petrol station collected samples of the water. 

Representatives of Indian Oil Company whose station is located 50 metre away from the well visited the spot and closed the petrol Pump on Thursday. The oil station is being monitored for shortages.
ACP Mangaluru North Rama Rao said: “The families have been raising an objection against the petrol pump since 2013. However it is a wonder how the petrol reached the wells from such a distance,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deralakatte vicinity petroleum in well petrol pump Indian Oil Company

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp