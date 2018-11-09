Home States Karnataka

Scarcity of water, fodder stares at Koppal 

With Tungabhadra reservoir authorities fearing inadequate water supply this summer, acute scarcity of drinking water and fodder is already staring at Koppal district. 

By Shreepada Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: With Tungabhadra reservoir authorities fearing inadequate water supply this summer, acute scarcity of drinking water and fodder is already staring at Koppal district. 
Failure of effective implementation of multi-village water supply schemes adds to summer water woes. Officials have already identified 250 villages in the district, which may face acute scarcity of drinking water in the summer.

Owing to prolonged dry spell, farmers are resorting to distress sale of livestock as Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department indicates shortage of fodder in the summer. 
According to the department, the district has 2.83 lakh livestock and they require about 1,583 metric tonnes of fodder per week. Its deputy director Basayya Sali told Express on Thursday that the deputy commissioner has been approached to initiate measures to set up a minimum of 20 ‘goshalas’ and 40 fodder banks in view of imminent shortage of water and fodder. 

Shivaputrappa, a farmer from Bhanapur village in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district pointed out that fodder could be expected in summer from surrounding areas of Tungabhadra reservoir and with unavailability of reservoir water, livestock would face scarcity of fodder. Given the volume of weekly livestock market at Ginigera, Budagumpa and Kookanapalli villages, it is evident that farmers are resorting to distress sale of livestock, he elaborated.

While kharif crops failed miserably, sowing operations faced a setback in rabi season owing to scanty rainfall in the rain-dependent agriculture fields and hence, severe shortage of fodder, Agriculture Department sources  said.

Women and Child Welfare Department and district administrative secretary Uma Mahadevan is slated to review progress of the Revenue Department here on Friday and the issue is likely to come up in the meeting, said official sources.

