Cops on their toes as BJP ups ante

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the stage is set for a face-off between the Congress-JD(S) coalition government and the opposition BJP over Tipu Jayanti celebrations on Saturday, the state police have made elaborate security arrangements across Karnataka to prevent any untoward incidents.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in many districts, while in Bengaluru about 3,000 policemen including Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and City Armed Reserve (ACR) platoons, have been deployed. A senior police officer said they have deployed additional forces at Vidhana Soudha as Tipu Jayanti celebration is being held at Banquet Hall inside the Vidhana Soudha. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and many ministers are attending the event, while Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has decided to stay away from it. “ As many as 30 KSRP platoons and 20 CAR platoons have been deployed for security in across the city,” the officer said.

Police, however, have not given permission to take out processions on Saturday and have warned of taking stern action against those trying to create trouble. On Friday, police took BJP workers into custody in many districts while they were protesting against government decision to go ahead with Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

The BJP has urged the state government to drop Tipu Jayati celebrations and warned of continuing its protests across the state. “Tipu was not a freedom-fighter. He was an anti-Hindu ruler who killed a large number of Hindus who resisted his attempts to convert to Islam,” senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka said.

The BJP leader said the Congress government hadstarted Tipu Jayanti for vote bankpolitics and the JD(S) must make its stand clear on it. “Siddaramaiah, who started Tipu Jayanti celebrations to appease minorities, lost miserably. Even Kumaraswamy will go home if he allows the celebrations. It is a Congress conspiracy and about vote bank politics,” the BJP leader said.