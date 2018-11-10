Hampi locals furious over foreign tourists’ ‘disrespectful’ behaviour

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Pictures of a few foreigners standing on pillars of Salu Mantapa en route to Vijaya Vittala temple has angered the locals, who demand that the Archealogical Survey of India (ASI) stop such “disrespectful” behaviour by tourists.

The flow of tourists to Hampi is on the rise and most of them are ignorant, locals said. The Indian tourists are in forefront and now, it’s the foreigners who are behaving alike, they added.

“The ASI is rebuilding the heritage site. It is trying to revive the old glory at least to a certain extent with the available remains. The Vijaya Vittatla temple is one among them. But unfortunately, it has become a trend to take photographs here. Moreover, these pillars are very close to each other, standing just on grounds without any support. There is not much gap between them.

If one pillar falls, all others will collapse. The people themselves may also lose their lives,” alerts Sharanappa B, a resident of Kamalapura.