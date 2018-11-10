ISRO invites foreign experiments for 2023 Venus mission 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has taken its first step towards its mid-2023-planned mission to Venus by issuing an announcement of opportunity (AO) to the international space community to propose their scientific payloads to be carried on the mission.

This AO for space-based experiments to study Venus is open to international scientists from various space agencies, research laboratories, academic institutions and universities.

ISRO, in its announcement posted on its website, said “Proposals are solicited from the international scientific community for novel space-based experiments to study specific areas of science interest on Venus. This AO has a specific objective to identify important science experiments that strengthen/complements overall science from the suite of pre-selected proposals from India on ISRO’s Venus mission.”

Proposers are expected to be currently involved in planetary exploration studies, the development of science instruments for space, and willing to develop space-worthy experiments, besides having access to associated facilities for test and instrument calibration.

Proposals will be accepted until midnight (IST) of December 20, 2018, ISRO said.

ISRO said it has identified broad research interests in Venus, which include researching the planet’s surface/sub surface features and re-surfacing processes; its atmospheric chemistry, dynamics and composition variations; and interaction with solar radiation/solar wind.

The payload capacity of the proposed satellite to be launched by ISRO is likely to be about 100 kg with 500W of power.

The satellite’s proposed highly inclined orbit around Venus is expected to be around 500 Km X 60,000 km, which is likely to be reduced gradually, over several months to a lessen the satellite’s farthest point from Venus while in an elliptical orbit, depending on the final spacecraft configuration.

Planned payloads from India

1. S-Band synthetic aperture radar (SAR)

2. Advanced radar for topside ionosphere and subsurface sounding

3. Ultraviolet (UV) imaging

spectroscopy telescope

4. Thermal camera

5. Cloud monitoring camera

6. Venus atmospheric spectro polarimeter

7. Airglow photometer

8. Radio occultation experiment

9. Ionospheric electron temperature analyser

10. Retarding potential analyser

11. Mass spectrometer

12. Plasma wave detector