Home States Karnataka

ISRO invites foreign experiments for 2023 Venus mission 

This AO for space-based experiments to study Venus is open to international scientists from various space agencies, research  laboratories, academic institutions and universities.

Published: 10th November 2018 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has taken its first step towards its mid-2023-planned mission to Venus by issuing an announcement of opportunity (AO) to the international space community to propose their scientific payloads to be carried on the mission.

This AO for space-based experiments to study Venus is open to international scientists from various space agencies, research laboratories, academic institutions and universities.

ISRO, in its announcement posted on its website, said “Proposals are solicited from the international scientific community for novel space-based experiments to study specific areas of science interest on Venus. This AO has a specific objective to identify important science experiments that strengthen/complements overall science from the suite of pre-selected  proposals from India on ISRO’s Venus mission.” 

Proposers are expected to be currently involved in planetary exploration studies, the development of science instruments for space, and willing to develop space-worthy experiments, besides having access to associated facilities for test and instrument calibration.

Proposals will be accepted until midnight (IST) of December 20, 2018, ISRO said. 
ISRO said it has identified broad research interests in Venus, which include researching the planet’s surface/sub surface features and re-surfacing processes; its atmospheric chemistry, dynamics and composition variations; and interaction with solar radiation/solar wind. 

The payload capacity of the proposed satellite to be launched by ISRO is likely to be about 100 kg with 500W of power. 

The satellite’s proposed highly inclined orbit around Venus is expected to be around 500 Km X 60,000 km, which is likely to be reduced gradually, over several months to a lessen the satellite’s farthest point from Venus while in an elliptical orbit, depending on the final spacecraft configuration. 

Planned payloads from India
1. S-Band synthetic aperture radar (SAR)  
2. Advanced radar for topside ionosphere and subsurface sounding 
3. Ultraviolet (UV) imaging 
spectroscopy telescope 
4. Thermal camera 
5. Cloud monitoring camera 
6. Venus atmospheric spectro polarimeter

7. Airglow photometer 
8. Radio occultation experiment 
9. Ionospheric electron temperature analyser 
10. Retarding potential analyser  
11. Mass spectrometer 
12. Plasma wave detector

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Space Research Organisation announcement of opportunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp