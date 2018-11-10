Home States Karnataka

JD(S) plays down CM’s absence at celebrations

JD(S) tried to play down Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy decision to not attend the Tipu Jayanti celebrations on Friday as the issue showed signs of triggering a controversy. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JD(S) tried to play down Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy decision to not attend the Tipu Jayanti celebrations on Friday as the issue showed signs of triggering a controversy. 

"The Chief Minister has been advised to take rest by the doctors after his recent check-up. He would be away from all public programmes for the next three days. Animal Husbandry minister Venkatrao Nadagouda has been deputed as his representative to participate in the Tipu Jayanti celebrations to be held at Vidhana Soudha. JD(S) is part of the programme," 

Co-operation minister and senior JD(S) leader Bandeppa Kashempur said. Trying to drive home the point that JD(S) was never opposed to Tipu Jayanti celebrations, Kashempur said JD(S) had been celebrating the event for about two decades in a big way at its head office. "While Nadagouda would represent the Chief Minister at Tipu Jayanti programme at Vidhana Soudha, I will participate in the event in Bidar," Kashempur said.

HC declines to stay Tipu Jayanti celebration

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday declined to pass any interim order against celebrating Tipu Jayanti. The court, however, adjourned the hearing of the PIL filed by Madikeri resident K P Manjunath for three weeks. The petitioner had challenged Tipu Jayanti celebration by the state government on Saturday. He opposed the celebration being funded by the state government. During the hearing, advocate Pavanachandra Shetty pressed on the prayer for interim relief as against the holding of the event/cele- brations this year.

