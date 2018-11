By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The President on Thursday issued notification transferring of six high court judges. The six judges are Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, Justice PB Bajanthri, Justice S Pujahari, Justice SN Prasad, Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan and Justice R Sharma. Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice PB Bajanthri has been transferred to his parent Karnataka High Court.

Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan, judge of high court of Karnataka, has been transferred to high court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.