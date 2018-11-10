KIA-like landscape to come up at three airports in state

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Airports at Hubballi, Belagavi and Mangaluru could soon get a landscape similar to that of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will develop the landscape on the airside, inside and outside the terminal buildings of the three airports.

AAI sources told TNIE that the landscape at Belagavi airport will be developed at an estimated cost of `3.56 crore. While the landscape at Hubballi airport will be developed at an estimated cost of `3.64 crore, it will cost `2.78 crore for Mangaluru airport. AAI is in the process of looking for a consultancy firm to provide the landscape plan. Once the work begins, it will be completed in 10 months at Belagavi and Hubballi airports and eight months at Mangaluru airport. Hubballi airport director Ahilya S Kakodikar said, “The plan is still in the initial stage. More information will be available later.”

According to an AAI source, the intention of developing the landscape is to “enhance the experience of passengers while passing through the airport complex and improve the local environment by moderating air temperature, improving air quality, absorbing storm water and buffering noise.”

According to sources, landscape development on the city-side will include hardscapes such as pavements, street furniture, public art, local artifacts, special lighting, pools, fountains, and drains and softscapes will include trees, bushes, groundcovers, among others.

The plan will also include scheme for improvement of the aesthetic look of the existing terminal buildings by providing indoor plants at strategic locations, local artifacts, wall murals, among other elements.

Landscaping at T’puram, kozhikode airports

Apart from Hubballi, Mangaluru and Belagavi airports, the landscapes will also be developed at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode international airports. The landscape at Trivandrum airport will be developed at an estimated cost of `2.57 crore and the work will be completed in eight months. The one in Calicut will be taken up at an estimated cost of `1.18 crore and completed in six months.