Villagers throw cow dung to celebrate Deepavali

By Express News Service

MYSURU: If every one burst crackers and distributed sweets to celebrate Deepavali, the villagers of Gomatapura on Tamil Nadu and Karnataka border collected cow dung for a couple of days only to throw at each other.

This ritual being practised for hundreds of years in Gomatapura has turned into an entertainment for people in the region. The ritual of throwing cow dung at each other is held a day after the Deepavali festival.

They also celebrate a practise to not tell lies. For the celebration, a man made of mud is placed on a donkey and is taken on a procession across the story. The villagers abuse the effigy on the donkey only to send a strong message that the people should not lie under any circumstance.

The throwing of cow dung starts once the villagers burn the effigies at the Eshwaraswamy temple nearby.

They pass through prominent streets playing with dung that bring joy and also unity among villagers rising above the caste and creed.

Villagers are of the opinion that the ritual has now turned into a major attraction as many from all across the state come to watch it.