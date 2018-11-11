Centre issues guidelines for community lunch in all states

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four years after issuing a circular on introducing “Tithi Bhojan” (Community lunch) as part of the Mid Day meal scheme, the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) has issued approved guidelines for all states across the country to follow. As per the details available from MHRD, 11 states have already introduced the scheme, but under some other names.

Tithi Bhojan is a concept initiated by the state of Gujarat where the community provides food to large number of people on special occasions like festivals, anniversaries and birthdays. Soon after the success of the scheme in Gujarat in November 2014, the MHRD asked all the states to encourage and implement the same.

Along with the guidelines, the ministry also mentioned the benefits of the scheme and the norms to be followed during the lunch. Karnataka, one of the eleven states which have introduced Tithi Bhojan, has named it “Shaalegaagi Naavu Neevu”.

Speaking about it, a senior official of the Mid Day meal project in Karnataka said, “As using the word Tithi Bhojan was not acceptable here as the word has another meaning, we have implemented the same in the name of Shaalegaagi Naavu Neevu.

We will be organising community lunch at schools in association with School Management and

Development Committees.”Meanwhile the respective District Commissioners can identify donors, Non Profit Organisations and in case of major donation like full meals, then such person can be invited to morning assembly.