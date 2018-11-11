Home States Karnataka

Ex-Karnataka BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy, aide arrested in multi-crore bribery case

Reddy is under the scanner after his name emerged during the probe of a multi-crore ponzi scam.

Published: 11th November 2018 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Mining Baron G Janardhan Reddy arrives at the CCB office in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After a marathon interrogation of more than 20 hours, former BJP minister G Janardhana Reddy and his close aide Ali Khan have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, on charges of criminal conspiracy in a multi-crore cheating case.

On Sunday noon,  senior officers of the CCB decided to arrest him in connection with the case. Speaking to reporters, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said, "Based on the evidence we have gathered and the statements made by witnesses, we found that his (Reddy) arrest is necessary in the case. We have formalised his arrest. We will further probe the case to recover the money invested by people".

He also added that Reddy's aide Ali Khan, who was also being questioned, is also arrested and both will be produced before a magistrate. It is learnt that though Reddy denied of his involvement, all witnesses made statements against him finally leading to his arrest.

Reddy, who had been absconding last week, had released a video on Saturday afternoon saying he is not absconding and is in Bengaluru only. He had told he will appear before the police and had gone to the CCB office around 4 pm on Saturday.

He has been accused of receiving 57 KGS of gold worth Rs. 18 crore from Syed Fareed Ahmed, proprietor of Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd, which has duped over 15,000 investors to the tune of around Rs. 600 crore. Reddy alleged received gold from Fareed, promising to bail him out from an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case.

