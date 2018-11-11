Home States Karnataka

New draft cuts Bannerghatta park ESZ by 100 sqkm, activists see red 

The draft re-notification of the Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) by the Centre has come as a shock to many.

Published: 11th November 2018 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Forest officials have clarified that the default 10-km Eco Sensitive Zone will continue until the final notification is issued by the Centre

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The draft re-notification of the Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) by the Centre has come as a shock to many. The ESZ area has been reduced from the earlier 268.96 sq km to 168.84 sq km. Environmentalists and activists say that there is no alternative but to launch an agitation as BNP is one the last remaining green spaces in Bengaluru.

The new draft states that only 77 villages will fall under the ESZ against the earlier 147 villages. Significantly, 22 villages have been dropped from the list. The area of ESZ now ranges from 100 mt to 1 km from the boundary of the national park.

One of the activists opposing the move said, “Take a look at the new draft notification. The ESZ has been primarily trimmed in the areas north of BNP towards Kanakapura and Bengaluru where granite and stone mining takes place and is considered prime real estate. The original draft had been finalized for an ESZ between 100 metres and 4.5 km from the BNP boundary while this one restricts it to between 100 mt and 1 km. The new draft by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is another attempt fulled by vested interests to exploit the forest areas around Bengaluru.”

An activist in the forefront of the agitation said, “In the vicinity of Bengaluru, this is the only lung space which has been under a constant threat of exploitation, irrespective of the legalities. It has been ruthlessly pillaged in connivance with officials and mining licences have been granted to contractors in Ragihalli and Shivanahalli. The corridor supports a large elephant habitat while BNP hosts a variety of mammals and other species.”

“We have 60 days to protest and submit public objections to the new draft,” says urban conservationist Vijay Nishanth. “Under the default ESZ of 10 km, 15 mining companies were shutdown and their activities came to a standstill. After a long time we saw elephants back in Bannerghatta near the watering holes. Other big mammals roamed freely without the getting disturbed by the quarries. We will not rest. We will start filing our objections and if necessary, take the legal route to save Bannerghatta from miners, land grabbers and realtors.”

Meanwhile, forest officials have clarified that the default 10 km ESZ will continue until the final notification is issued by the Centre.The 2016 draft notification issued for BNP lapsed as it was
opposed by the state government even though many legislators and politicians involved in mining
and quarrying activities fought tooth and nail against ESZ notification. As a result, a revised draft was issued by the state government reducing the area by 100 sq kms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bannerghatta park ESZ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp