The newspaper man on a mission for 20 yrs

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

JAKKALI (GADAG DISTRICT): His daily routine has not changed much in the last many decades. He is up by 6 am and is on his bicycle by 6.30 am carrying with him not just a beaming face, but also 200 Kannada and English newspapers. He goes around Jakkali and neighbouring villages in Ron taluk of Gadag district in north Karnataka and distributes the newspapers to the residents. But what sets him apart from other newspaper distributors is that he has opened up his wallet for students from poor economic background. He has embarked upon a journey of giving Kannada and English dailies for free for students of Class 5 to 10. Meet the newspaper man of Jakkali — Sangmesh Menasigi. Every day — for the last 20 years — forty-eight-year-old Menasigi has been on this task without taking a break.

Menasigi’s passion for what he does shows when he says, “I want rural students to shine at national and international levels.” He visits primary and high schools in Jakkali and surrounding villages and distributes newspapers to the students. Of the 200 copies of newspapers that he carries each day, he distributes 28 copies to students. “This number increases to about 40, especially on Sundays and holidays when students return home from neighbouring towns and cities. They inform me a couple of days in advance and I tell the newspaper distributor in Hubballi to send me more copies,” he adds.

Not just newspapers, but he also adds to the knowledge bank of students of higher classes by giving them magazines, periodicals, other study material and books related to competitive examinations. “I want rural students to have knowledge about current affairs, science and technology, and other subjects … also I want them to be aware of things that will help them in pursing higher education … I also want them to develop an interest in reading,” he says when asked to elaborate on his service.

So when asked about the spark behind his mission, he says, “My father started distributing newspapers in Jakkali in 1970s. However, we received very few copies. I was keen on pursuing higher education. But there was not much information available on higher education owing to lack of enough newspapers in the village. I also did not know how to go about IAS and KAS competitive exams. That was when I decided to distribute newspapers free of cost to poor students … and I have been doing it since 1998.”

Ashok Jakkali, a resident of Jakkali says, “Each day at 6.30 am, it is a common sight of Menasigi on his bicycle. He has been using the same cycle for many years now. We are proud to have such a committed man in our village”.So how do the students feel about their Newspaper Man?

Kallayya Yavagal, a Class 9 student of Jakkali Government School says, “We wait every morning for Menasigi uncle’s cycle. He comes to our school and gives us newspapers. We now follow what’s happening around us.” Ashokappa Kudugad, a degree student who is preparing for competitive exams says, “Many students have got government jobs and are working in Bengaluru, Hubballi and other places as SDC, FDC and some in HESCOM and BESCOM as senior officers. All thanks to Menasigi sir.”

Apart from this, Menasigi wears many hats. He helps the residents of the village in filling government applications for pension, Aadhaar and ration cards. Menasigi is also a freelance journalist who writes for leading Kannada newspapers and magazines.

Ravindranath Doddameti, a social activist from Ron says, “Menasigi’s commitment towards his work is appreciable. Usually newspaper agency owners have other source of income. But Menasigi has dedicated his life to help the poor.”

So when asked what drives him, Menasigi says, “My aim is that every poor student of my village should read at least one Kannada and English newspaper each day. Though I earn very less, I pay for these students from my own pocket … it is for my satisfaction.”

Calendar man of Jakkali

Sangamesh Menasigi is also famously known as the Calendar Man of Jakkali. He makes pocket calendars and distributes them to everybody in the village. He has been making them for the last 12 years.

Hasn’t skipped a day

Sangamesh Menasigi has not skipped even a single day in delivering newspapers.A testimony to his commitment is that even on days when he lost his father, sister and brother he went about distributing newspapers.