Browse internet, sip coffee at this digital bus shelter in Karnataka's Belagavi

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A hi-tech bus shelter where one can stay connected to the world while waiting for a bus, is all set to be opened to the public in Belagavi. People can now enjoy watching TV, sipping coffee and surf the internet at this digital bus shelter which is said to be the first-of-its-kind in India. It will open on Monday.

Through the initiative of Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil, the digital bus shelter has been established at the RPD Circle on Atal Bihari Vajpayee Marg at a cost of `9.5 lakh under the MLA fund. Rail wire 0151 — an internet service provider company — provided free wifi connectivity for this bus shelter. According to this firm, about 40 people can surf the internet simultaneously using the wifi network.

Besides internet connectivity, the ultra-modern bus shelter will have two LED TVs assembled on two sides of the shelter. A local cable service provider — In Digital — will provide free cable connectivity to these TVs so that people can watch news channels. For security reasons, one CCTV camera has been assembled at the bus shelter. To make the shelter more grand and revenue-generating, a small coffee shop will be set up. The Public Work Department (PWD), which has developed the bus shelter, will get Rs 1,000 as rent from the coffee shop owner.

The owner will also have the responsibility to maintain the bus shelter and protect the equipment attached to it. There are two spaces where commercial advertisements can be displayed. The Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) will get a specific rent amount every year for displaying advertisements at this bus shelter. It has also been decided to name the bus shelter after Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra.

Speaking to Express, MLA Abhay Patil said, “I wanted to make bus shelters lively where people can make their time productive while waiting for a bus. Two people have already got employment from this one shelter. I have plans to develop such digital bus shelters at 20 locations, including Mahaveer Bhavan bus stop, Goaves, Vadgao, Shahapur, third railway gate and Congress road in Belagavi south constituency."

Member of Rajy Sabha Dr Prabhakar Kore will inaugurate this bus shelter on Monday evening, said Patil.