Goa ban on fish imports from Karnataka has fishermen fuming

KARWAR: After the Goa government imposed a ban on importing fish from other south Indian states for six months, fishermen from Karnataka, who have been suffering huge losses for the last two weeks, are planning to use pressure tactics to make the Goa government recall the ban.“Goa is totally dependent on Karnataka, from milk to vegetables to grocery and other daily commodities. If the Goa government fails to take back its ban on fish import, the fishermen in Karnataka will protest and stop vehicles which supply daily commodities to Goa,” said a fisherman.

Goa is one of the largest fish consuming states and Karnataka is the main supplier. But the decision of imposing ban on importing fish has badly affected the Karnataka fish trade. The government’s decision has been harshly criticized by fishermen from Karnataka as all three coastal districts, especially Uttara Kannada which exports 40 per cent of its catch to Goa have been facing huge losses.

A fishermen leader said for the last two weeks, no Karnataka fish container trucks were allowed to enter Goa and all trucks were stopped at the Karnataka-Goa check-post near Karwar. From then on, Karnataka fishermen, especially from Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, have been suffering losses of crores of rupees every day.

So, fishermen from Karnataka have decided to build political pressure by stopping fish container trucks from Goa from entering Karnataka, forcing sea food mills in Mangaluru not to take Goa fish for processing and exporting among others.However, a final decision will be taken at the Uttara Kannada fishermen union meeting on Tuesday at Kumta or Honnavar.According to a Goa government official, after tests found formalin in fish, the health department took the decision of imposing a ban on fish import.