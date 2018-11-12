Karnataka declares three-day mourning as mark of respect to late Ananth Kumar

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has declared a three- day state mourning till November 14 as a mark of respect to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, who died in the early hours of Monday.

The State government has also declared a holiday on Monday as a mark of respect to Kumar.

His last rites would be performed with all Government honour, an official release said.

Kumar died at a private hospital here after battling lung cancer for several months.

A government notification said, during state mourning there would be no official programmes.

The national flag would fly at half-mast atop all government buildings, it said.

Condoling Kumar's death Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, he has lost a great friend.

"Our families had a friendship beyond politics. He always valued and gave priority to friendship. I have lost a great friend in his death," Kumaraswamy said in a statement.

Describing him as a "value-based politician", who madea significant contribution to the country as an MP and Union Minister, the Chief Minister said, his pro-people attitude and activities had made him the "apple of the eye of Bengalurians".

Kumaraswamy will directly arrive to the National College Ground from Mysuru Monday and will pay his last respects to the departed leader, the Chief Minister's Office said.