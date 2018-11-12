This school in Karnataka's Gadag district makes learning easier

Raghottam Koppar By

GADAG: While public opinion about government schools is turning increasingly negative, here is a school at Narayanpur village in Gadag district which has taken an innovative approach to make learning easier and more interesting.

To build a strong mathematics base among rural children, the Government Higher Primary School Narayanpur village conducts “Maggi Suggi” (recitation of multiplication table) session from 3.50 pm to 4.30 pm every day.

Though it sounds quite common, its impact on children’s learning ability is high. The session is being conducted for the past seven years.

Widely known among villagers as ‘Maggi Share’ (school of table), students recite multiplication table up to 50 and also in reverse order. Even students of lower classes recite table up to 25 and special training is being given every day to those who are unable to catch the pace of learning of other students.

Ambikadevi Malipatil, a student, said: “We love to memorise tables. Now I am in the 4th standard and I can easily memorise tables from 1 to 50. I can also say tables from 50 to 1 without stopping. The session helps us solve problems in mathematics.”