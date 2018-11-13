BJP loses its south commander

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP top brass which plotted the fall of rivals in many states over the past two decades could feel the loss as they sit down to draw strategies for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 or want to take a relook at their plans to see the coalition government in Karnataka topple before the mega battle.

Union Minister for Chemicals, Fertilisers and Parliamentary Affairs H N Ananth Kumar, who has had an uninterrupted stint as BJP National General Secretary since 2004, passed away in the wee hours (2am) of Monday at a private hospital in the city. The six-time MP from South Bengaluru Lok Sabha constituency was suffering from lung cancer and had received treatment in the USA and UK before returning to the city last month.

Condolences poured in for the 59-year-old leader from politicians cutting across party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded him as a remarkable leader and an asset for BJP. Modi flew down to Bengaluru on Monday evening.

He landed at HAL airport at 8.30pm and reached Ananth’s Basavanagudi residence at 8.55pm. He paid tribute and interacted with the family members. Ananth is survived by his wife Tejaswini and two daughters Aishwaraya and Vijeta.

“Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work,” Modi tweeted on Monday morning.

Modi said that the six-time MP, who has represented Bengaluru South constituency and never lost a single election, was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP. “He worked hard to strengthen the party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents,” he added.

‘Ananth was integral part of NDA govts’

“Shri Ananth Kumar passed away today morning 2am in Bengaluru from complications following cancer and infections. He had been in ICU and on ventilator for last few days,” said an official statement from his office on Monday morning.

Born in a middle class family on June 22, 1959 in Bengaluru, Ananth’s moment of reckoning came in 1975 as a teenage ABVP activist when he was arrested during an Anti-Emergency agitation. Entering BJP in 1987, Ananth immediately made his mark with his political acumen and shrewd mind to draw strategies and plan political campaigns. The Idgah Maidan stand-off in Hubballi in mid-1990s vindicated his leadership potential as BJP succeeding in turning it into a national issue and reaped rich political dividends.

He earned the distinction of being the youngest minister in the Vajpayee cabinet in 1998 and held the portfolios of Civil Aviation and Tourism. Remaining an integral part of the NDA governments since then under Vajpayee and Modi, he has held the portfolios of Urban Development, Sports, Culture, Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs.

His significance in national politics and BJP’s rise never dipped even after NDA lost power in 2004 as he was elevated within the party as its National General Secretary.Ananth played a key role in building the party as a force to reckon with in the state by working in tandem with B S Yeddyurappa. Though Ananth had huge potential to challenge Yeddyurappa’s domination in the state BJP, the lack of strong community backing and mass appeal proved a hurdle for him.