Dogs save master from bear attack in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: This proves once again that a dog is indeed a man’s best friend. Two dogs of a 51-year-old farmer saved his life after two bears attacked him. The incident happened at Mohishet village near Londa in Khanapur taluk on Sunday evening.

According to villagers, Parashuram Kirappa Mirashi, a resident of Mohishet, was returning home at 7.15 pm from his field located near the Khanapur jungle when two bears attacked him, but his dogs kept them at bay by barking at them.

Mirashi ran and tried to climb a nearby tree, but before he could do so, one of the bears clawed at his leg. But Mirashi succeeded in shrugging off the marauding animals because his dogs kept attacking them.

When the dogs started barking continuously, the bears got distracted and started chasing the dogs. When he saw that the bears were no longer nearby, Mirashi climbed down the tree, rushed back to his field and took shelter in a small shed there. After waiting for about half an hour, he stepped out of the shed and managed to reach home safely carrying just a large stick for protection.

Mirashi’s family members immediately informed the forest authorities, who then reached their house.

Under the guidance of Assistant Conservator of Forests C B Patil, Range Forest Officer S S

Ningane and team rushed Mirashi to the Londa government hospital where the doctors said he is fine.

The forest department officials had advised the villagers of hamlets located in and around Khanapur jungles not to enter the area in the evenings or late nights. But several villagers have been neglecting the advice.