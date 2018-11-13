Editor of Karnataka-based newspaper arrested for hurting religious sentiments gets bail

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Santosh Thammaiah, editor of a local monthly, was arrested in Tumakuru on Monday night for making alleged provocative remarks during an event at Madikeri recently to oppose the state government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

He was picked up from his residence in Tumakuru and brought to Gonikoppal police station for inquiry. Later in the day, a local court at Ponnampet granted him bail. A complaint in this regard was filed by one Aksar based on a report published in a local daily.

Others — Addanda Kariappa, Sudhakar Hosalli and Robert Rosario — who also spoke at the event — Tipu Karala Mukhagala Anavarana (Exposing the dark faces of Tipu Sultan) — on November 5 have also been named in the FIR. The programme was organised by Prajna Cauvery of Kodagu. Gonikoppal police have taken video clippings of the event.

Santosh condemned the arrest and described it as “an insult to the right to freedom of speech.” “It was an open discussion. Everyone has the right to expression and speech. I am hurt by this anti-democratic development,” he told TNIE.

Right-wing activists staged a protest at Gonikoppal to condemn Santosh’s arrest on Tuesday. They also formed a human chain from Uma Maheshwari temple to Gonikoppal bus stand.Meanwhile, Hindu Suraksha Samiti has called for a one-hour bandh across the district from noon to 1 pm on Wednesday condemning the arrest.

Support has been pouring in for Santosh in social media with the hashtag ‘IAmWithSantoshThammaiah’.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha tweeted, “You timid govt, arrested my dear friend Santhosh Thammaiah. We will fight it out”.

Arrest an attack on freedom of press: BJP

Bengaluru: BJP has condemned the arrest of journalist Santosh Thammaiah and termed it as a big blow to freedom of press. “Santosh exercised his freedom of speech and expression while speaking against Tipu which is his democratic right. By curtailing this right of a citizen, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government has proved that it has no hesitation in adopting un-democratic means and deliver a sledge-hammer blow on freedom of the media,” BJP state general secretary Aravind Limbavali said in a statement. He has demanded the state government to immediately release Santosh Thammaiah and quash the FIR filed against him.